Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU-US Trade Deal Threatens EU Corporate Accountability Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands after reaching a trade deal in Turnberry, Scotland, July 27, 2025. © 2025 Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo The European Parliament should ensure that the European Union’s flagship corporate accountability law, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), does not become a victim of the EU-US trade deal.The framework of the deal, released August 21, 2025, includes language committing the EU to ensure the law “does not pose undue restrictions on transatlantic trade.”…


© Human Rights Watch -
