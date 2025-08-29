Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: UN Should Act to Protect Starving Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People who fled the Zamzam displacement camp after it fell under RSF control, line up for food rations in a makeshift encampment near the town of Tawila in Sudan's western Darfur region, April 13, 2025. © 2025 AFP via Getty Images (New York) – United Nations Security Council members should urgently act to protect civilians in western parts of Sudan from unlawful attacks and starvation, Human Rights Watch said today.The Security Council should pressure the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to end their unlawful attacks against civilians, including on displaced persons camps,…


© Human Rights Watch -
