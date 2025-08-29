Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Barriers to Disaster Aid Challenge Human Rights Principles

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Director of Divisional Emergency Response of the Salvation Army William Trueblood (L) distributes food outside the Cayce United Methodist Church in Cayce, Kentucky, US, December 15, 2021, five days after tornadoes hit the area. © 2021 Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images The Washington Post reports that the US government is requiring organizations receiving federal funding, including from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), not to “operate any program that benefits illegal immigrants” in the aftermath of disasters.But the foundational principle of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
