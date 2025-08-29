Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How tariff wars are reshaping migration and raising the risk of human rights abuses in supply chains

By Milda Žilinskaitė, Senior Scientist, Competence Center for Sustainability Transformation and Responsibility, Vienna University of Economics and Business, and Founding Co-Director of Migration, Business & Society, Vienna University of Economics and Business
Aida Hajro, Chair in International Business, University of Leeds, and Founding Co-Director of Migration, Business & Society, University of Leeds
The tariff wars between the US and its trade partners have rarely been out of the news since the US president, Donald Trump, revealed his plans for sweeping “liberation day” levies back in April. The uncertainty that followed for businesses worldwide has now morphed into a battle over global supply chains, as the US and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU-US Trade Deal Threatens EU Corporate Accountability Law
~ Sudan: UN Should Act to Protect Starving Civilians
~ US Barriers to Disaster Aid Challenge Human Rights Principles
~ How the Trump administration changed the rules of international diplomacy – by a former British ambassador
~ The Roses: what this romcom about a warring couple can teach us about relationship breakdown and divorce
~ Sex, Stalin and Shostakovich: the story of the 1934 opera the Soviet leader walked out of
~ US: Migrants Face Abuse in Guantánamo
~ What Brazil’s digital fight means for free expression in the Global South
~ Treaties like the ECHR protect everyone in the UK, not just migrants
~ The UK’s food system is built on keeping prices low – but this year’s droughts show up its failings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter