Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex, Stalin and Shostakovich: the story of the 1934 opera the Soviet leader walked out of

By Pauline Fairclough, Professor of Music, University of Bristol
At the BBC Proms in September, the Albert Hall will stage a concert performance of Dmitri Shostakovich’s controversial 1934 opera, Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District.

Based on Nikolai Leskov’s 1865 novella, it tells the story of the lonely Katerina Izmailova, who falls in love with one of her husband’s workers, Sergei, and is driven to murder. In his opera adaptation, Shostakovich inserted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU-US Trade Deal Threatens EU Corporate Accountability Law
~ Sudan: UN Should Act to Protect Starving Civilians
~ US Barriers to Disaster Aid Challenge Human Rights Principles
~ How the Trump administration changed the rules of international diplomacy – by a former British ambassador
~ How tariff wars are reshaping migration and raising the risk of human rights abuses in supply chains
~ The Roses: what this romcom about a warring couple can teach us about relationship breakdown and divorce
~ US: Migrants Face Abuse in Guantánamo
~ What Brazil’s digital fight means for free expression in the Global South
~ Treaties like the ECHR protect everyone in the UK, not just migrants
~ The UK’s food system is built on keeping prices low – but this year’s droughts show up its failings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter