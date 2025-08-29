Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Migrants Face Abuse in Guantánamo

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington DC) – The United States should immediately halt the transfer of immigrant detainees to the Guantánamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, where they face abusive and inhumane detention conditions that may amount to ill-treatment, Human Rights Watch said today.Human Rights Watch interviewed 20 Venezuelan immigrants who were transferred there in early February and detained for between 11 and 16 days before being deported to Venezuela. The people interviewed said that US officials never informed them they would be taken to Guantánamo, nor were their families notified. Most said that they were…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
