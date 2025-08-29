Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Treaties like the ECHR protect everyone in the UK, not just migrants

By Alice Donald, Professor, Middlesex University
Joelle Grogan, Senior Visiting Research Fellow, UCD Sutherland School of Law, University College Dublin
Reform UK has laid out plans for an “emergency programme” to address illegal immigration. The party argues its plans, which include expanding immigration detention capacity from the current roughly 2,200 places to 24,000, would enable the deportation of up…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
