The UK’s food system is built on keeping prices low – but this year’s droughts show up its failings

By Manoj Dora, Professor in Sustainable Production and Consumption, Anglia Ruskin University
This year’s drought has once again put farmers in the spotlight, with yields in some crops falling by as much as 50%. But behind the headlines of empty reservoirs and wilting fields lies a bigger problem: the way the UK’s food system is organised, managed and governed.

For generations, UK food policy has prioritised stable,


