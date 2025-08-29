Tolerance.ca
Ultra-processed foods vs minimally processed foods: how can you tell the difference?

By Aisling Pigott, Lecturer, Dietetics, Cardiff Metropolitan University
If you’ve ever tried to lose weight, you’ve probably been told that cooking your own meals is the way to go. This has been backed up by a recent study, which found that people who ate home-cooked, minimally processed foods lost twice the weight to those who ate mainly ultra-processed, ready-made foods.

The recent study, which was published in Nature Medicine, involved 50 adults who were randomly assigned to eat either a diet high in ultra-processed foods or one with mostly minimally-processed foods. Both…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
