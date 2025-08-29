Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The most radical part of Reform’s deportation plans

By Peter William Walsh, Researcher, The Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
Rob McNeil, Researcher, Centre on Migration Policy and Society (COMPAS), Deputy Director, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
Speaking to the press in an airport hangar near Oxford on August 26, the leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, unveiled his party’s new policy on mass deportations.

There are many elements to the policy, but fundamentally it is a decision to abandon the UK’s decades-long commitment not to send people to places where they may face torture or death.

At the heart of the global asylum system is one basic principle: countries must not send people to places where they face serious threats to their life or freedom. This rule – known as the principle of “non-refoulement” – derives…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Migrants Face Abuse in Guantánamo
~ What Brazil’s digital fight means for free expression in the Global South
~ Treaties like the ECHR protect everyone in the UK, not just migrants
~ The UK’s food system is built on keeping prices low – but this year’s droughts show up its failings
~ Ultra-processed foods vs minimally processed foods: how can you tell the difference?
~ Honoré de Balzac’s La Comédie Humaine is a Hindu mandala
~ Not dyslexia, not autism: what is developmental language disorder, and how do we diagnose it?
~ How to poop outdoors in a way that won’t harm the environment and other hikers
~ Balancing kratom’s potential benefits and risks − new legislation in Colorado seeks to minimize harm
~ Are high school sports living up to their ideals?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter