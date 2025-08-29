Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not dyslexia, not autism: what is developmental language disorder, and how do we diagnose it?

By Anastasiia Ogneva, Profesora ayudante doctora, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
An increasing amount of attention is being paid to dyslexia and autism. These neurodevelopmental disorders affect a large number of children, to the point where they have become household names for many families, caregivers and educators. However, there is another disorder that is just as common – if not more so – but it remains largely unknown: developmental language disorder (DLD).

DLD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that hinders…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
