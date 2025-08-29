Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What exactly are you eating? The nutritional ‘dark matter’ in your food

By David Benton, Professor Emeritus (Human & Health Sciences), Medicine Health and Life Science, Swansea University
When scientists cracked the human genome in 2003 – sequencing the entire genetic code of a human being – many expected it would unlock the secrets of disease. But genetics explained only about 10% of the risk. The other 90% lies in the environment – and diet plays a huge part.

Worldwide, poor diet is linkedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Migrants Face Abuse in Guantánamo
~ What Brazil’s digital fight means for free expression in the Global South
~ Treaties like the ECHR protect everyone in the UK, not just migrants
~ The UK’s food system is built on keeping prices low – but this year’s droughts show up its failings
~ Ultra-processed foods vs minimally processed foods: how can you tell the difference?
~ Honoré de Balzac’s La Comédie Humaine is a Hindu mandala
~ The most radical part of Reform’s deportation plans
~ Not dyslexia, not autism: what is developmental language disorder, and how do we diagnose it?
~ How to poop outdoors in a way that won’t harm the environment and other hikers
~ Balancing kratom’s potential benefits and risks − new legislation in Colorado seeks to minimize harm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter