Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Sweden’s ‘secondhand only’ shopping mall is changing retail

By Mary-Ann Ball, Senior Lecturer, Fashion Sustainability and Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
As a fashion sustainability researcher, finding the ReTuna shopping mall in Eskilstuna was a delightful surprise. Stepping into this Swedish shopping centre felt refreshingly different – it is the first in the world to sell only secondhand and repurposed items.

During numerous visits to the shopping mall over the last 18 months, I have spoken to customers, managers and employees – all of whom seemed excited by ReTuna’s innovative business…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Senegal’s rating downgrade: credit agencies are punishing countries that don’t check their numbers
~ Nigel Farage and the political power of English grievance
~ Why Donald Trump’s plans to prosecute flag burning divides his supporters
~ Can vitamin D supplements really slow ageing, as a recent study suggests?
~ Syria: New government must ensure truth, justice and reparations for the disappeared
~ Everywhere, the disappeared were being made visible
~ Kenya: Police Harass Human Rights Watch Staff Member
~ The ‘sovereign citizen’ movement is growing. So is the risk of more violence
~ Can kids overdose on melatonin gummies? Yes, and an online store has suspended sales
~ View from The Hill: Albanese edging closer to landing Trump September meeting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter