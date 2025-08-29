Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: New government must ensure truth, justice and reparations for the disappeared

By Amnesty International
Syria’s government must demonstrate its unequivocal commitment to establishing truth, justice and reparations for the tens of thousands of disappeared persons by prioritizing an inclusive national search for those still missing and delivering on accountability, said Amnesty International in a new briefing published ahead of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on […] The post Syria: New government must ensure truth, justice and reparations for the disappeared appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
