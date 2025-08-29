Tolerance.ca
Everywhere, the disappeared were being made visible

By Amnesty International
Bissan Fakih is a Middle East Campaigner with Amnesty International based in Beirut. In this piece, she shares reflections from an Amnesty International trip to Damascus – the organization’s first official access to the country since the uprising began in 2011.   In the middle of a crowded square in central Damascus, dozens of women stood […] The post Everywhere, the disappeared were being made visible appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
