New research finds many infant food products make claims that don’t match the main ingredients

By Sally Mackay, Senior Lecturer in Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Jane Martin, Senior Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Only about a third of infant foods in NZ, and a quarter in Australia, meet WHO nutritional recommendations. But many are packaged to create a ‘halo’ of health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
