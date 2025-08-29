Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fewer than 1 in 4 Australians work in a gender-balanced occupation. Fixing it is in all our interests

By Jessica Geraghty, Senior Associate, Economic Prosperity and Democracy program, Grattan Institute
Australia’s workforce is almost evenly split between men and women. Yet fewer than one in four Australians work in a gender-balanced occupation.

This has improved over time, but at a glacial rate. In 1990, more than half of men (52%) worked in occupations that were more than 80% male. Thirty-five…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
