Human Rights Observatory

Why are Big Tech companies a threat to human rights?

By Amnesty International
Big Tech or big technology companies like Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple influence how we access and interact on the internet. They control key sectors such as search, social media, cloud computing, e-commerce and mobile phone production systems. Access to these services is almost as important to our rights and livelihoods as daily utilities […] The post Why are Big Tech companies a threat to human rights?  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
