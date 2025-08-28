Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Scores of Rohingya Refugees Expelled

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Rohingya woman carries drinking water in Madanpur Khadar refugee camp, India, January 14, 2024. © 2024 Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo Indian authorities have expelled scores of ethnic Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh and Myanmar without rights protections since May 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have arbitrarily detained several hundred more, mistreating some of them.In May, states in India governed by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated a campaign to expel Rohingya and Bengali-speaking…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why endurance events like marathons should have weight divisions for heavier runners
~ Trump isn’t the first US politician to pick a fight with the Smithsonian. But this time could be different
~ The governor of California is in a high-stakes battle with Donald Trump. It’s not yet clear who will win
~ No more card charges: how Australians can switch to fast, fee-free payments right now
~ Australian uni enrolments have declined. But is Job-ready Graduates to blame?
~ Gender-affirming surgeries may be added to Medicare – but the evidence is still being reviewed
~ The climate case for planting trees has been overhyped — but it’s not too late to fix it
~ Friday essay: what can we learn about a city from its writers?
~ Israel’s ‘double-tap’ hospital strike probably breached rules of war
~ How does your body make poop?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter