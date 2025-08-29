Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angolan writer and former political prisoner republishes book on practical tools against dictatorships

By Liam Anderson
Ten years after its first edition and its author’s arrest, a book which adapts philosopher Gene Sharp’s work has a new edition. GV spoke with the author, Domingos da Cruz.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
