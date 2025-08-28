Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why endurance events like marathons should have weight divisions for heavier runners

By Brendon Hyndman, Associate Dean (Academic), Faculty of Arts and Education, Charles Sturt University
In sports such as wrestling, boxing, rowing, weight lifting and the martial arts, athletes are grouped by weight to make things fairer.

It wouldn’t make sense for someone who weighs 60 kilograms to fight someone who weighs 100kg, because the bigger person usually has more power.

That’s why weight divisions exist, so the result depends more on skill than just size…The Conversation





