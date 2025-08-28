Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump isn’t the first US politician to pick a fight with the Smithsonian. But this time could be different

By Kylie Message, Professor of Public Humanities and Director of the ANU Humanities Research Centre, Australian National University
United States President Donald Trump first signalled his intention to target the Smithsonian Institution in March, when he signed an executive order titled Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.

This executive order – one of several targeting the cultural sector – vowed to remove…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
