Gender-affirming surgeries may be added to Medicare – but the evidence is still being reviewed
By Ada Cheung, Professorial Fellow in Endocrinology, The University of Melbourne
Nicola Dean, Associate Professor, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Sav Zwickl, Trans Health Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
For the first time in Australia, an independent committee is considering whether Medicare should fund gender-affirming surgery for trans adults (those aged 18 and over).
Gender-affirming surgery is any surgical procedure that helps trans and gender-diverse (trans) people align their bodies with their gender. For example, a double mastectomy can create a masculine-appearing chest.
Having better gender alignment (sometimes called “congruence”) allows trans people to feel more like themselves. The evidence…
- Thursday, August 28, 2025