Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Universities could bolster democracy by fostering students’ AI literacy

By Larry Till, PhD student, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary

The fears are familiar: Artificial intelligence is going to eat our jobs, make our students weak and lazy and possibly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Omada Alithias’ and the rise of Greece’s propaganda machine
~ Netflix’s ‘Mo’ delivers humour, heartache as it explores Israel-Gaza war and Palestinian and Mexican migrant life in the U.S.
~ What your neck size reveals about your health
~ What’s in a name? How the sound of names can bias hiring decisions
~ Poland: End investigation into conduct of doctor who provided a lawful late-term abortion
~ Maldives: Authorities Tighten Grip on Media
~ Children around the World Speak out for Free Education
~ The problem with Auschwitz-Birkenau’s new digital camp replica
~ Netflix’s ‘Mo’ delivers humour and heartache as it explores Israel-Gaza war, Palestinian and Mexican migrant life in the U.S.
~ Sun dogs, rainbows and glories are celestial wonders – and they may appear in alien skies too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter