Human Rights Observatory

What’s in a name? How the sound of names can bias hiring decisions

By David Sidhu, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Carleton University
Penny Pexman, Professor of Psychology, Western University

Imagine you’re hiring someone for a job that requires a very kind, agreeable and co-operative person. You have two candidates and all you know about them are their names: Renee and Greta. Who do you think would be a better fit?…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
