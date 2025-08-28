Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: End investigation into conduct of doctor who provided a lawful late-term abortion

By Amnesty International
Polish authorities must end the investigation into the conduct of a doctor who provided a lawful late-term abortion and take measures to ensure her safety following physical and online attacks against her, said Amnesty International in a public statement published today.  Dr Gizela Jagielska faces possible prosecution and imprisonment of up to eight years, for […] The post Poland: End investigation into conduct of doctor who provided a lawful late-term abortion  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
