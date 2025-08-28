Tolerance.ca
Children around the World Speak out for Free Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A preschool teacher reads to students at Dorothy I. Height Elementary School in Baltimore, Maryland, US, October 3, 2024. © 2024 Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo Children from across the globe have expressed support for expanding an international human rights treaty to require countries to provide free pre-primary and secondary education. More than 8,000 children from 40 countries responded to a United Nations survey requesting their views. Their message was loud and clear: education should be free, inclusive, and available for everyone throughout childhood. …


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
