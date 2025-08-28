Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sun dogs, rainbows and glories are celestial wonders – and they may appear in alien skies too

By Peter Berthelemy, PhD Candidate in Atmospheric Physics , University of Bath
Every once in a while, you may look up towards the Sun and see strange bright lights on either side of it. Or perhaps you’ll be sitting in an aircraft, looking out the window at its shadow and see a circle of light, like a halo below (known as glories). Or, if you’re really adventurous, maybe you’ll even be out on a midnight walk with a full moon lighting your way, and see what appears to be a rainbow encircling the moon.

These are all beautiful examples of atmospheric optical phenomena. And a new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Poland: End investigation into conduct of doctor who provided a lawful late-term abortion
~ Maldives: Authorities Tighten Grip on Media
~ Children around the World Speak out for Free Education
~ The problem with Auschwitz-Birkenau’s new digital camp replica
~ Netflix’s ‘Mo’ delivers humour and heartache as it explores Israel-Gaza war, Palestinian and Mexican migrant life in the U.S.
~ Champion tennis player Monica Seles has myasthenia gravis – what is it and how does it affect sufferers?
~ Cigarette filters do nothing for smokers’ health and just create plastic pollution – they should be banned
~ Air conditioning isn’t the only answer
~ J.D. Vance is wrong about history – here’s why this matters for Ukraine
~ Talking about sex isn’t always easy for teachers in South Africa. Here’s what they told us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter