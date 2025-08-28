Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Champion tennis player Monica Seles has myasthenia gravis – what is it and how does it affect sufferers?

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
Former tennis star Monica Seles has revealed she has been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune condition that affects how the muscles work. The multiple Grand Slam champion says she was actually diagnosed three years ago after experiencing trouble with her vision and weakness in her arms and legs.

It is estimated that myasthenia gravis…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
