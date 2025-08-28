Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cigarette filters do nothing for smokers’ health and just create plastic pollution – they should be banned

By Jonathan Livingstone-Banks, Lecturer & Senior Researcher in Evidence-Based Healthcare, University of Oxford
Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, Assistant Professor of Health Promotion and Policy, UMass Amherst
Cigarette filters were widely introduced in the 1950s, ostensibly to make smoking less harmful. With growing public concern about lung cancer and other smoking-related diseases, the tobacco industry responded not by making cigarettes safer, but by making them seem safer. Filters were the perfect innovation – not for health, but for public relations.

Over 70 years later, we know that filters don’t reduce harm. In fact, they may exacerbate some risks. By softening smoke and making it easier to inhale deeply, filters may actually raise the risk…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Poland: End investigation into conduct of doctor who provided a lawful late-term abortion
~ Maldives: Authorities Tighten Grip on Media
~ Children around the World Speak out for Free Education
~ The problem with Auschwitz-Birkenau’s new digital camp replica
~ Netflix’s ‘Mo’ delivers humour and heartache as it explores Israel-Gaza war, Palestinian and Mexican migrant life in the U.S.
~ Sun dogs, rainbows and glories are celestial wonders – and they may appear in alien skies too
~ Champion tennis player Monica Seles has myasthenia gravis – what is it and how does it affect sufferers?
~ Air conditioning isn’t the only answer
~ J.D. Vance is wrong about history – here’s why this matters for Ukraine
~ Talking about sex isn’t always easy for teachers in South Africa. Here’s what they told us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter