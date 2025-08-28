Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Talking about sex isn’t always easy for teachers in South Africa. Here’s what they told us

By Vhothusa Edward Matahela, Associate Professor: Health Sciences Education, University of South Africa
Azwihangwisi Helen Mavhandu-Mudzusi, Professor, University of South Africa
Young people in rural Limpopo, the South African province bordering Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, face high risks of HIV, unplanned pregnancy, and other societal challenges.

One reason is that they aren’t always getting sexuality education that connects with their lived realities. Schools provide lessons on reproduction,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
