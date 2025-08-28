Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African novels are being translated to English in a bold new trend. We review Ignatius Mabasa’s The Mad

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Assistant Professor, Harvard University
When it comes to African literature, translation has mostly meant translating work from European languages into African ones. Translation from African languages into English has been long overdue.

Now it appears that a shift in the movement of stories across languages is underway. Works first written and published in African languages are increasinglyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
