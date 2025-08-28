Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What will happen to the legal status of ‘sinking’ nations when their land is gone?

By Avidan Kent, Professor of Law, University of East Anglia
Zana Syla, PhD Candidate in the School of Law, University of East Anglia
Small island nations such as Tuvalu, Kiribati, the Maldives and Marshall Islands are particularly vulnerable to climate change. Rising seas, stronger storms, freshwater shortages and damaged infrastructure all threaten their ability to support life.

Some islands even face the grim possibility of being abandoned or sinking beneath the ocean. This raises…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
