Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The harms of low-blow political satire in a polarised climate

By Samuel Clark, PhD Candidate in Politics and International Relations, University of Reading
In a world where politics can often feel demoralising, it’s no surprise that many people are finding comfort and hope in political satire.

Shows like Have I Got News For You and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver use wit and irony to make controversial, distant and uncomfortable issues more approachable while providing moral judgment on them. The idea is that when disheartening topics are dressed humorously – climate change, political corruption, structural injustice – we’re more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Poland: End investigation into conduct of doctor who provided a lawful late-term abortion
~ Maldives: Authorities Tighten Grip on Media
~ Children around the World Speak out for Free Education
~ The problem with Auschwitz-Birkenau’s new digital camp replica
~ Netflix’s ‘Mo’ delivers humour and heartache as it explores Israel-Gaza war, Palestinian and Mexican migrant life in the U.S.
~ Sun dogs, rainbows and glories are celestial wonders – and they may appear in alien skies too
~ Champion tennis player Monica Seles has myasthenia gravis – what is it and how does it affect sufferers?
~ Cigarette filters do nothing for smokers’ health and just create plastic pollution – they should be banned
~ Air conditioning isn’t the only answer
~ J.D. Vance is wrong about history – here’s why this matters for Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter