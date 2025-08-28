Tolerance.ca
Grattan on Friday: Mike Burgess, the spycatcher who gives ASIO a very public face

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
If the intelligence community had its Logies, ASIO chief Mike Burgess would be chasing gold this week.

The director-general of security, who is better known than some junior ministers, appeared beside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday as they revealed how ASIO identified Iran as behind at least two, and probably more, of the recent antisemitic attacks in Australia. It was spycraft at its best.

The times suit ASIO. Enjoying bipartisan respect, Burgess presides over an organisation that flourishes in an increasingly threat-filled environment.

