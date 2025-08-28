Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the conservative Federalist Society will affect the Supreme Court for decades to come

By Paul M. Collins Jr., Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst
Tim Komatsu, PhD student in Political Science, UMass Amherst
Research shows that Supreme Court justices affiliated with the group are more consistently conservative than other justices, meaning they seldom deviate from their voting behavior.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Social, peripheral and photographic justice for whom?’: A Brazilian photographer asks questions
~ Why the magic mushroom anti-ageing claims are overblown
~ Grattan on Friday: Mike Burgess, the spycatcher who gives ASIO a very public face
~ As National Park System visitor numbers hit record highs, here’s how visitors can adapt for a better experience
~ Being funny helps populist politicians create bonds and get voters on board
~ The problem with the new digital concentration camp replica of Auschwitz-Birkenau
~ Nearly a third of female gamers feel guilty about their hobby – new study
~ Forcing Zelensky to hand Putin Ukraine’s ‘fortress belt’ in Donetsk will lose it the war
~ Earth-size stars and alien oceans – an astronomer explains the case for life around white dwarfs
~ Pregnant women face tough choices about medication use due to lack of safety data − here’s why medical research cuts will make it worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter