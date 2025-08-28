Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We’ve been tracking the number of Americans who identify as transgender – soon, there will be no reliable way to measure them

By Jody L. Herman, Senior Scholar of Public Policy at the Williams Institute, University of California, Los Angeles
Andrew Ryan Flores, Assistant Professor of Government, American University
The federal government has erased gender identity questions from federal surveys. Researchers say it will cost them at least a decade’s worth of data.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Social, peripheral and photographic justice for whom?’: A Brazilian photographer asks questions
~ Why the magic mushroom anti-ageing claims are overblown
~ Grattan on Friday: Mike Burgess, the spycatcher who gives ASIO a very public face
~ As National Park System visitor numbers hit record highs, here’s how visitors can adapt for a better experience
~ Being funny helps populist politicians create bonds and get voters on board
~ The problem with the new digital concentration camp replica of Auschwitz-Birkenau
~ Nearly a third of female gamers feel guilty about their hobby – new study
~ Forcing Zelensky to hand Putin Ukraine’s ‘fortress belt’ in Donetsk will lose it the war
~ How the conservative Federalist Society will affect the Supreme Court for decades to come
~ Earth-size stars and alien oceans – an astronomer explains the case for life around white dwarfs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter