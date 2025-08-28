Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Fraud, waste and abuse’: US healthcare caught in the crossfire of a political narrative

By Lisa Baudot, Associate Professor of Accounting and Management Control, HEC Paris Business School
Jared Koreff, Associate Professor, Accounting Department, Neidorff School of Business, Trinity University
Kazeem Akinyele, Associate Professor of Accounting, UWO School of Business, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Steve G Sutton, Professor, Accounting, Auditing and Law Department, Norwegian School of Economics
Cuts to Medicare and Medicaid may harm vulnerable populations that depend on government-funded care. Proponents of such cuts often frame them in a different way.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
