Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global ‘8888’ protests highlight continuing resistance against junta rule in Myanmar

By Mong Palatino
"This revolution is being carried forward by all kinds of people: frontline protesters, participants in the Civil Disobedience Movement, workers, students, and everyone who refuses to accept military rule."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Fraud, waste and abuse’: US healthcare caught in the crossfire of a political narrative
~ UN Rights Council Should Support Justice in Afghanistan
~ Treacherous terrain: the search for alleged police killer Dezi Freeman
~ Bus seatbelts can save lives. How do we get more people to wear them?
~ Lebanon: Immediately Release Gaddafi’s Son
~ Global: Amnesty launches ‘Breaking up with Big Tech’ briefing
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Health Minister Mark Butler on kids on the NDIS to aged care funding
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Health Minister Mark Butler on everything from Thriving Kids to aged care funding
~ I’m autistic and don’t speak. Here’s what I want you to know
~ Australia’s small business shipments are caught in the US-China trade war crossfire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter