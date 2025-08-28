Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bus seatbelts can save lives. How do we get more people to wear them?

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
The Stonehaven school bus rollover, which killed a young girl, is a tragic reminder of how devastating such crashes can be. But there are ways to make buses safer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
