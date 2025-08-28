Tolerance.ca
I’m autistic and don’t speak. Here’s what I want you to know

By Timothy HoYuan Chan, PhD Candidate, Sociology, Faculty of Education and Arts, Australian Catholic University
My travels with autism started long before my diagnosis at the age of three years and three months.

My family noticed autistic features from around 15 months of age. I never looked at people and did not respond when called. I lined up toys instead of playing with them. When I wanted something, I took people’s hand to get it for me. I had frequent meltdowns in busy environments or when routines changed unexpectedly, but I couldn’t let…The Conversation


