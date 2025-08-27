Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Still no accountability for crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, three years after major UN report

By Amnesty International
Families of detainees in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region have told Amnesty International of their continued suffering, three years after a major UN report said China was responsible for “serious human rights violations”. On 31 August 2022, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released a historic assessment concluding that serious […] The post China: Still no accountability for crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, three years after major UN report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


