In a lonely world, widespread AI chatbots and ‘companions’ pose unique psychological risks
By Daniel You, Clinical Lecturer USYD, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist FRANZCP, University of Sydney
Micah Boerma, Adjunct Lecturer, School of Psychology and Wellbeing, University of Southern Queensland
Yuen Siew Koo, Clinical Supervisor, Psychology, Macquarie University
It’s no surprise these lifelike AI companions are attractive to lonely people. But for some, these relationships are harmful and even dangerous.
- Wednesday, August 27, 2025