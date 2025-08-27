Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a lonely world, widespread AI chatbots and ‘companions’ pose unique psychological risks

By Daniel You, Clinical Lecturer USYD, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist FRANZCP, University of Sydney
Micah Boerma, Adjunct Lecturer, School of Psychology and Wellbeing, University of Southern Queensland
Yuen Siew Koo, Clinical Supervisor, Psychology, Macquarie University
It’s no surprise these lifelike AI companions are attractive to lonely people. But for some, these relationships are harmful and even dangerous.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
