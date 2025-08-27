Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil One Step Away from Protecting Children Online

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Brazilian Senate in Brasilia, February 1, 2021. © 2021 Sergio Lima/AFP via Getty Images Today, Brazil’s Senate passed a long-awaited bill to protect children’s rights online. The bill now heads for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s signature into law.If enacted, this legislation would impose sweeping digital safety and privacy safeguards for children. It would compel tech companies to design products with young users’ best interests in mind and provide children with the highest levels of privacy by default.Two of the bill’s strongest provisions respond…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
