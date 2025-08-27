Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand Allows Myanmar Refugees in Camps to Work Legally

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Refugees at the Mae La refugee camp in Mae Sot, Thailand, March 5, 2025. © 2025 Valeria Mongelli/Anadolu via Getty Images On August 26, Thailand’s cabinet approved measures allowing Myanmar refugees living in camps along the border to work legally. For many, it will be the first formal employment of their lives. About 108,000 refugees live in the nine camps that have sheltered people fleeing Myanmar military abuses since the 1980s. Nearly half were born there. The new work permits will only be available to about 80,000 refugees registered with the Thai government,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
