Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The European Union excluded Greenland from public consultations on the EU seal product ban. Why?

By Danita Catherine Burke, Senior Research Fellow, Center for War Studies, University of Southern Denmark
The EU has failed to engage Greenlandic people in public consultations that are part of its review of its seal trade regulations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazil One Step Away from Protecting Children Online
~ Thailand Allows Myanmar Refugees in Camps to Work Legally
~ Getting rid of fossil fuels is really hard – and we’re not making much progress
~ See Earth’s seasons in all their complexity in a new animated map
~ Why scammers fake illness for cash, according to a psychologist
~ Clones and superfans: 28 years on, our feelings about Diana reflect who we are
~ Why TikTok is the perfect home for absurdist comedy
~ The High Cost of Dissent in India
~ ‘The body as a stage for human relationships‘: A literary perspective by Togolese writer Sami Tchak
~ Why religious groups are pushing for psychedelics as sacrament
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter