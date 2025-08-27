Getting rid of fossil fuels is really hard – and we’re not making much progress
By Martin Brueckner, Pro Vice Chancellor, Sustainability, Murdoch University
Charles Roche, Lecturer in Sustainability and Development, Murdoch University
Tauel Harper, Associate Professor in Communications and Media, Murdoch University
Solar on rooftops and EVs on the roads can give a false sense of progress. But it will take much more to actually end reliance on fossil fuels.
- Wednesday, August 27, 2025