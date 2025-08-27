Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why TikTok is the perfect home for absurdist comedy

By Benjamin Nickl, Senior Lecturer in Comparative Culture, Literature and Translation, University of Sydney
Why do so many of the funniest things on social media make no sense at all?

How about Ashby’s stunt scenes for a back brace infomercial on a white swivel chair, overlaid with Chopin’s Nocturne in E Flat Major – or her improvisations as The Lorax; a sequence of HOW…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
