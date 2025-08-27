Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The High Cost of Dissent in India

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the media protest a police raid on the office of a news portal and homes of journalists and writers linked to it, at the Press Club in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2023. © 2023 Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters This month the Indian government banned 25 books on the Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir, saying they “excite secessionism.”The action by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects a wider attempt to silence dissent in response to unusually sharp criticisms over its policies. After the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazil One Step Away from Protecting Children Online
~ Thailand Allows Myanmar Refugees in Camps to Work Legally
~ The European Union excluded Greenland from public consultations on the EU seal product ban. Why?
~ Getting rid of fossil fuels is really hard – and we’re not making much progress
~ See Earth’s seasons in all their complexity in a new animated map
~ Why scammers fake illness for cash, according to a psychologist
~ Clones and superfans: 28 years on, our feelings about Diana reflect who we are
~ Why TikTok is the perfect home for absurdist comedy
~ ‘The body as a stage for human relationships‘: A literary perspective by Togolese writer Sami Tchak
~ Why religious groups are pushing for psychedelics as sacrament
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter