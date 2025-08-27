Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How stripping diversity, equity and inclusion from health care may make Americans sicker

By Abigail Folberg, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of Nebraska Omaha
Brittany Givens Rassoolkhani, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, University of Kentucky
President Donald Trump’s administration has dramatically reshaped health and medical research by rolling back federal funding from institutions that have diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and by cutting federal funding for research projects that the administration considers related to DEI.

As of Aug. 20, 2025, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
